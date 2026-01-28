Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for PG&E Corporation Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PG&E Corp_ San Francisco HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock
PG&E Corp_ San Francisco HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock

PG&E Corporation (PCG), headquartered in Oakland, California, sells and delivers electricity and natural gas to its customers. Valued at $33.4 billion by market cap, PCG is one of the largest utility companies in the U.S. that provides electricity and natural gas distribution, electricity generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.

Shares of this leading gas and electricity provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. PCG has declined 6.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.1%. In 2026, PCG stock is down 5.6%, compared to the SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, PCG’s underperformance looks less pronounced compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.7% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

PCG’s weak performance stems from challenges by higher wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries and Wildfire Fund expenses. 

On Oct. 23, 2025, PCG shares closed down by 1.7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.50 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.44. The company’s revenue was $6.3 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $6.5 billion. PCG expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.49 to $1.51.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect PCG’s EPS to grow 10.3% to $1.50 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

Among the 17 analysts covering PCG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Moderate Buy” rating overall.

On Jan. 22, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained a “Buy” rating on PCG and set a price target of $21, implying a potential upside of 38.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $21.39 represents a 41% premium to PCG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $24 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 58.2%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.43 +0.56 +1.31%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
BCS 27.19 +0.81 +3.07%
Barclays Plc ADR
PCG 15.17 -0.02 -0.13%
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 3
An Extreme Short Squeeze Is Underway in Sandisk Stock. How Much Higher Can Shares Go?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot