Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock
Founded in 1966, Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) operates as a cruise company in North America and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $9.5 billion and operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

NCLH stock has lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. NCLH stock has declined 21% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 6.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.1% over the past year and rose 1.9% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, NCLH has underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 6.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 2.8% increase this year.

On Nov. 4, NCLH stock tanked 15.3% following the release of its mixed Q3 2025 earnings results. The company reported a revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, falling short of Street forecasts. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.20, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Investor confidence was shattered after the company failed to meet the Street’s revenue expectations, signaling poor performance. 

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect NCLH to report a 17.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $1.92. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

NCLH has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 23 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys” and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration has turned somewhat bearish in recent months, with “Strong Buy” ratings slipping from 15 to 13 over the past two months.

On Jan. 20, J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a “Buy” rating on NCLH stock and set a price target of $28.

NCLH’s mean price target of $27.38 indicates upside potential of 31.3% from the current market prices. The Street-high target of $40 suggests the stock could rise as much as 91.8%.


