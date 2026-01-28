Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co_ logo on phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co_ logo on phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for serious diseases such as cancer, inflammatory, immunologic, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. With a market cap of $111.2 billion, its strong oncology portfolio includes blockbuster drug Opdivo and other drugs like Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel, Yervoy, and Empliciti. It also has important immunology and cardiovascular drugs like Orencia and Eliquis. 

Shares of this biopharma giant have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. BMY has declined 8.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.1%. Over the past six months, however, the stock has climbed 14.7%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.2%.

Narrowing the focus, BMY has trailed the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE). The exchange-traded fund has gained 24.8% over the past year and 25.6% over the past six months.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb have lagged the broader market mainly due to concerns over upcoming patent expirations for key drugs like Eliquis and Opdivo, which threaten future revenue. The company has also faced slower growth, mixed results from past acquisitions, and rising competition in oncology. In addition, regulatory pressure on drug pricing, relatively high debt, and its perception as a defensive, dividend-focused stock have made it less attractive compared with high-growth sectors. 

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect BMY’s EPS to grow 455.7% to $6.39 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering BMY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This overall rating is bullish than two months ago when the stock had a “Hold” rating. 

On Dec. 15, BofA Securities upgraded BMY stock to “Buy” and raised its price target to $61, citing the strength of its R&D pipeline and expected progress on multiple programs. The upgrade followed a similar positive rating from Guggenheim. Investor sentiment was further supported by a recent dividend increase and FDA approval of its cancer therapy, Breyanzi.

The mean price target of $56.54 represents a 1.8% premium to BMY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $68 suggests an upside potential of 22.4%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index
IHE 87.02 +0.24 +0.28%
US Pharmaceuticals Ishares ETF
BMY 55.56 +0.96 +1.76%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 3
An Extreme Short Squeeze Is Underway in Sandisk Stock. How Much Higher Can Shares Go?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot