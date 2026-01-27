Barchart.com
Soybeans Post a Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock

Soybeans closed Tuesday with contracts 5 to 6 cents higher in the nearbys. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $9.99 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 30 cents to 60 cents higher, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 53 points higher.

Brazil soybean exports in January are estimated at 3.23 MMT, according to ANEC, down 0.56 MMT from last week’s estimate. That would still be up from the 1.07 MMT shipped in Jan 2025.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.06 MMT from July 1 to January 23 according to the European Commission, down from the 8.15 MMT for the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.99 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.79 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.92 1/2, up 5 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9850 +0.0632 +0.64%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.41s +0.52 +0.96%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 294.0s -0.3 -0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1067-2s +5-4 +0.52%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-4s +5-4 +0.51%
Soybean

