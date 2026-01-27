Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Eases Back Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay
Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay

Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 1 to 2 cents in the front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a 1 ½ cents at $3.90 3/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 110,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning. Another sale of 306,000 MT of sorghum was reported as sold to unknown.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday, with some looking for a pullback in ethanol output for the week ending last Friday.

ANEC estimates the January export total from Brazil at 3.39 MMT, down 0.06 MMT from last week. That would be shy of the 3.59 MMT from the same month last year if realized.

 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.26 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.90 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.34 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 434-6s -1-2 -0.29%
Corn
ZCH26 426-4s -1-6 -0.41%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8967 -0.0159 -0.41%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
Seagate Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High Ahead of Earnings. Should You Chase the AI Frenzy Higher?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Exxon Mobil Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot