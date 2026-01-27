Barchart.com
Soybeans Trading Higher on Turnaround Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Soybeans are trading with 5 to 6 cents higher on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 1/2 cents higher at $9.98 3/4. Soymeal futures are down holding steady at midday, with Soy Oil futures 55 to 60 points higher.

Brazil soybean exports in January are estimated at 3.23 MMT, according to ANEC, down 0.56 MMT from last week’s estimate. That would still be up from the 1.07 MMT shipped in Jan 2025.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.06 MMT from July 1 to January 23 according to the European Commission, down from the 8.15 MMT for the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.67 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.98 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.79 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $10.92 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9800 +0.0582 +0.59%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.44 +0.55 +1.02%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 293.5 -0.8 -0.27%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1067-4 +5-6 +0.54%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-6 +5-6 +0.54%
Soybean

