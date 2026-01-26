Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Posts Weakness on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay

Corn futures posted losses of 1 to 2 ¼ cents on Monday, fading back from the Friday gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 1/4 cents at $3.91 1/4. 

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.51 MMT (59.45 mbu) during the week ending on January 22. That was 1.63% larger than the week prior and 20.74% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 402,936 MT, with 265,122 MT headed to Japan and 210,763 MT to Spain. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 31.437 MMT (1.24 bbu) since September 1, which is now 53.35% larger than the same period last year. 

Export Sales data updated last Friday has corn export commitments at 56.045 MMT, which is 34% ahead of last year. That is 69% of the record USDA export estimate and ahead of the 65% average pace.

AgRural estimates the first corn crop in the center south regions of Brazil at 5% harvested, ahead of the 2.2% pace last year. The second crop is pegged at 4.7% planted as of last Thursday, behind the 8.6% early pace in 2024/25. They raised their estimate for the country’s corn crop by 0.6 MMT to 136.6 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.28 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.91 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.36, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.42, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 436-0s -2-0 -0.46%
Corn
ZCH26 428-2s -2-2 -0.52%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9126 -0.0215 -0.55%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot