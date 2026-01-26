Corn Posts Weakness on Monday

Corn futures posted losses of 1 to 2 ¼ cents on Monday, fading back from the Friday gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 1/4 cents at $3.91 1/4.

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.51 MMT (59.45 mbu) during the week ending on January 22. That was 1.63% larger than the week prior and 20.74% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 402,936 MT, with 265,122 MT headed to Japan and 210,763 MT to Spain. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 31.437 MMT (1.24 bbu) since September 1, which is now 53.35% larger than the same period last year.

Export Sales data updated last Friday has corn export commitments at 56.045 MMT, which is 34% ahead of last year. That is 69% of the record USDA export estimate and ahead of the 65% average pace.

AgRural estimates the first corn crop in the center south regions of Brazil at 5% harvested, ahead of the 2.2% pace last year. The second crop is pegged at 4.7% planted as of last Thursday, behind the 8.6% early pace in 2024/25. They raised their estimate for the country’s corn crop by 0.6 MMT to 136.6 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.91 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.36, down 2 cents,