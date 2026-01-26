Barchart.com
Soybeans Falling from Overnight Gains on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 5 cent losses in the front months on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 3/4 cents higher at $9.93 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.90 to $4.70, with Soy Oil futures 7 to 8 points higher on Monday.

Export Inspections data showed soybean shipments at 1.324 MMT (48.7 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on January 22. That was down 1.54% from the week prior, but 79.45% above the same week last year. China was the top destination of 897,459 MT, with 102,064 MT to Mexico and 67,547 MT to Italy. Marketing year shipments have totaled 20.67 MMT (759.4 mbu), which is up 37.5 yr/yr.

Export Sales data from Friday showed marketing year soybean sales at 33.035 MMT, which is 22% below the same week last year, vs. USDA calling for a 15% drop. That is also 77% of USDA’s number and 8 percentage points behind normal.

CFTC data pegged spec traders in soybean futures and options trimming 2,901 contracts from their net long to 10,060 contracts as of Tuesday.

Brazil’s soybean crop is estimated at 4.9% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, ahead of the 2.9% pace last year. The crop estimate was raised 0.6 MMT to 181 MMT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.63, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.93 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.75 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $10.88 1/2, down 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9189 -0.0587 -0.59%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 53.89s -0.10 -0.19%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 294.3s -5.6 -1.87%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1061-6s -6-0 -0.56%
Soybean
ZSK26 1074-0s -5-4 -0.51%
Soybean

