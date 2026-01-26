Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Higher to Start Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are fractionally to a penny higher so far on Monday morning.  Futures saw stronger trade late in the Friday session, as front months were 3 to 4 cents higher at the close. March was a dime higher last week. Friday’s open interest was up 5,871 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 3/4 cents higher at $9.98 ¾. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $3.70/ton, as March rallied $9.90 last week. Soy Oil futures were 5 to 21 points higher, with March up 138 points since last Friday.

Export Sales data from Friday morning showed a marketing year high in soybean sales at 2.45 MMT in the week of 1/15. That was 18.6% above last week and 63.97% larger than the same week last year. China was the largest buyer of 1.304 MMT, with unknown destinations the buyer of 338,300 MT and 218,300 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 412,671, on the high side of estimate of between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in that week. Soybean oil sales were 10,499 MT in that week on the lower half of 5,000-25,000 MT estimates.

CFTC data pegged spec traders in soybean futures and options trimming 2,901 contracts from their net long to 10,060 contracts as of Tuesday.

Brazil’s soybean crop is estimated at 4.9% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, ahead of the 2.9% pace last year. The crop estimate was raised 0.6 MMT to 181 MMT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash  was $9.98 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.79 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.92 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9703 -0.0073 -0.07%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.15 +0.16 +0.30%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 297.1 -2.8 -0.93%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1067-0 -0-6 -0.07%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-4 unch unch
Soybean

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
HSBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Intel Stock. Should You Buy INTC Ahead of Earnings?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 2
SanDisk Stock Keeps Surging. Did You Miss Your Chance to Buy?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 3
SanDisk Shares Are Already Up 105% in 2026. How Much Higher Can SNDK Stock Go This Year?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Extend Rally After Trump’s Greenland Pivot, U.S. PCE Inflation and GDP Data in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
‘Yes or No AI’: 93% of DuckDuckGo Users Overwhelmingly Reject AI, So What Does This Mean for the Future of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Other AI Stocks?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot