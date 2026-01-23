These Dividend Aristocrats Wildly Outperformed the S&P 500

Dividend stocks are my go-to choice for chasing stability, not market-beating returns. These stocks often reward patience, not speed, and with that, they tend to lag the S&P 500. However, sometimes, a few happen to break the mold.

Sure, there are many stocks that perform more or less as well as the broad market, but can they do that while maintaining a long record of consistent dividend growth? That’s rare, and it’s what makes certain names stand out. Not because they are flashy, but because they pair performance with consistent income.

That’s where the Dividend Aristocrats come in. These are S&P 500 listed companies that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. And just in time for the weekend, I wanted to see which of them are not only delivering reliable income, but also beating the S&P 500’s 52-week 13.59% return.

How I came up with the following stocks

Using Barchart’s Stock Screener , I selected the following filters to get my list:

52-Week Performance Difference From Market: I am looking for companies that have outperformed the S&P 500 by any value.

I am looking for companies that have outperformed the S&P 500 by any value. 52-Week Percent Change: Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest.

Left blank so I can sort it from highest to lowest. Current Analyst Rating: 3.5 - 5. Stocks rated “Moderate” to “Strong Buy.”

3.5 - 5. Stocks rated “Moderate” to “Strong Buy.” Number of Analysts: 12 or more. More analysts suggest a stronger consensus on the rating.

I hit the screen and got 15 results. I will cover the three with the highest 52-week percent change.

Let’s kick off this list with the first Dividend Aristocrat:

Albemarle Corp ( ALB )

Albemarle Corp is a chemical company and the world’s largest producer of lithium, a crucial component in batteries, including those for electric vehicles. It leverages advanced tools, such as nuclear magnetic resonance , which gives it a competitive advantage.

In its recent quarterly financials , sales were reported down 4% YOY to $1.3 billion, while its net loss improved 85% to almost $161 million. Regardless, Albemarle pays a forward annual dividend of $1.62 , translating to a yield of around 0.9%.

While yield alone might not be a big deal, the stock gained 108.66% over the past 52 weeks, easily outperforming the S&P 500’s 13.59% gain over the same period. Not only that, a consensus among 26 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ” with as much as 12% upside potential should it reach its $210 high target.

C.H. Robinson Ww ( CHRW )

The second Dividend Aristocrat on my list is C.H. Robinson Ww, one of the largest global logistics companies, which includes third-party logistics. C.H. Robinson is one of the earliest adopters of AI, with its Lean AI initiative already delivering measurable productivity gains, faster pricing, and sustained market outperformance.

In its most recent financials , the company’s sales decreased 11% YOY to $4.1 billion, while net income rose 68% to $163 million. C.H. Robinson Ww pays a forward annual dividend of $2.52 , translating to a yield of approximately 1.4%.

Like the previous Dividend Aristocrat, the yield isn’t anything to write home about. But CHRW stock rose 69.03% over the past 52 weeks, also outperforming the S&P 500. Finally, a consensus among 26 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ” with a high target price of $210- suggesting as much as 18% upside over the next year.

Cardinal Health ( CAH )

The third and final Dividend Aristocrat on my list is Cardinal Health, a globally recognized company that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and medical products, expanding through initiatives like ContinuCare Pathway , which scales direct-to-patient delivery nationwide.

In its most recent quarterly financials , Cardinal reported that sales rose 22% YOY to $64 billion, while net income grew 8% from the same period last year to $450 million. Cardinal Health also pays a forward annual dividend of $2.04 , translating to a yield of around 1%.

Meanwhile, the stock gained 60.69% over the past 52 weeks, again, easily outperforming the S&P 500 by a huge margin. Plus, a consensus among 16 analysts rates the stock a “ Strong Buy ”, making it the highest-rated stock in this list, with the rating increasing over the last three months. That said, based on target prices alone, there’s as much as 21% upside- should the stock hit its high target of $250.

Final thoughts

So, there you have it, three Dividend Aristocrats that are (easily) beating the S&P 500. If we believe the high target prices, these stocks could grow 19-20% in 2026. Still, the upside is just a bonus when it comes to dividend-investing. The real security comes from consistent payouts every time, during any market, and regardless of news- exactly what these companies have been doing. While these stocks may look very attractive today, always do your due diligence before investing.