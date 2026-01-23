Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Rallying as Export Business Shoots to Multi-Year High

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn harvest - by ulleo via Pixabay
Corn harvest - by ulleo via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains at Friday’s midday. This morning’s Export Sales report showed international buyers taking advantage of last week’s price break. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 6 3/4 cents at $3.94 1/2. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed with corn bookings at the largest since March 2021 at 4.01 MMT, and well above estimates of 1.9 to 3.1 MMT in the week of January 15. Excluding China purchases and bunched week sales from previous shutdowns, that was the largest week of sales since 1991. Sales were more than double the same week last year.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.30 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.38 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.44, up 5 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 438-0s +5-6 +1.33%
Corn
ZCH26 430-4s +6-4 +1.53%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9333 +0.0658 +1.70%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
HSBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Intel Stock. Should You Buy INTC Ahead of Earnings?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
SanDisk Shares Are Already Up 105% in 2026. How Much Higher Can SNDK Stock Go This Year?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
SanDisk Stock Keeps Surging. Did You Miss Your Chance to Buy?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
‘Yes or No AI’: 93% of DuckDuckGo Users Overwhelmingly Reject AI, So What Does This Mean for the Future of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Other AI Stocks?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Extend Rally After Trump’s Greenland Pivot, U.S. PCE Inflation and GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot