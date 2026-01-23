Barchart.com
Soybeans Showing Slight Gains on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are showing Friday AM gains of 2 to 3 cents in the front months. Futures settled Thursday with slightly mixed action. Open interest was up 9,270 on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was steady at $9.94. Soymeal futures were up 60 cents to $4.80/ton, with Soy Oil futures 11 to 23 points lower. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 192,350 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations on Thursday

Export Sales data will be released shortly, with traders looking for between 1.5-3 MMT in soybean sales in the week of 1/15. Daily announcements last week accumulated 1.403 MMT. Soybean meal sales are estimated between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in that week, with soybean oil seen 5,000-25,000 MT.

Brazil’s soybean crush estimate from ABIOVE is up 2.5 MMT from last year at 61 MMT, as they estimate the country’s crop at 177.12 MMT. The group also estimates Brazilian 2026 exports at 111.5 MMT, up 3.3 MMT from last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.64, down 1/2 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.94, unch,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.76 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.89, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9647 +0.0252 +0.25%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.16 +0.38 +0.71%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 296.2 unch unch
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1066-4 +2-4 +0.23%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-0 +2-6 +0.26%
Soybean

