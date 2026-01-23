Corn Holding Near Steady to Start Friday

Corn price action is trading steady trade so far on Friday morning. Futures were 2 to 3 cents across most nearby contracts on Thursday. Spillover from strength in wheat was supportive. Preliminary open interest was down 3,516 contracts on Thursday, hinting at some short covering. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 1/4 cents at $3.87 3/4.

Weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.119 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week ending on January 16. That was a drop of 77,000 barrels per day from the previous week’s all time record. Stocks were up 1.266 million barrels to 25.739 million barrels, as the east coast and Gulf saw a majority of the build. Exports did see an uptick of 99,000 bpd from the week prior, nearing a record at 218,000 bpd. Refiner inputs of ethanol were also higher, up 11,000 bpd to 852,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales data will be released this morning, with corn books seen at 1.9 to 3.1 MMT in the week of January 15. There were 1.828 MMT in announced daily sales in that week.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.24, up 2 1/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $3.87 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.32 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently unch

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.38 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently unch