Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Ulta Beauty's Report

With a market cap of $30.3 billion, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is a specialty beauty retailer offering a wide range of branded and private-label cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, and bath and body products, along with in-store beauty services. It operates through physical stores, digital platforms, and shop-in-shops across the United States, Mexico, and Kuwait.
The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ULTA to report an adjusted EPS of $7.91, down 6.5% from $8.46 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the beauty products retailer to report an adjusted EPS of $25.54, a marginal rise from $25.34 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 11.2% year-over-year to $28.41 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of Ulta Beauty have surged 62.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) 6.6% return over the period.
Shares of Ulta Beauty jumped 12.7% following its Q3 2025 results on Dec. 4 that beat expectations, with EPS of $5.14 and revenue of $2.86 billion. Investor optimism was further driven by strong operating momentum, including a 12.9% year-over-year increase in net sales, 6.3% comparable sales growth, and gross margin expansion to 40.4%. The rally was reinforced by Ulta raising its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting approximately $12.3 billion in net sales and higher EPS of $25.20 to $25.50.
Analysts' consensus view on ULTA stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," eight indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Strong Sell." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $662.95.
