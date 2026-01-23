Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Ulta Beauty's Report

With a market cap of $30.3 billion , Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA ) is a specialty beauty retailer offering a wide range of branded and private-label cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, and bath and body products, along with in-store beauty services. It operates through physical stores, digital platforms, and shop-in-shops across the United States, Mexico, and Kuwait.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ULTA to report an adjusted EPS of $7.91 , down 6.5% from $8.46 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the beauty products retailer to report an adjusted EPS of $25.54, a marginal rise from $25.34 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 11.2% year-over-year to $28.41 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Ulta Beauty have surged 62.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 6.6% return over the period.

Shares of Ulta Beauty jumped 12.7% following its Q3 2025 results on Dec. 4 that beat expectations, with EPS of $5.14 and revenue of $2.86 billion. Investor optimism was further driven by strong operating momentum, including a 12.9% year-over-year increase in net sales, 6.3% comparable sales growth, and gross margin expansion to 40.4%. The rally was reinforced by Ulta raising its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting approximately $12.3 billion in net sales and higher EPS of $25.20 to $25.50.