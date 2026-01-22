Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Posting Midday Gains on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319

Corn futures are up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/2 cents at $3.86. 

Weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.119 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week ending on January 16. That was a drop of 77,000 barrels per day from the pervious week’s all time record. Stocks were up 1.266 million barrels to 25.739 million barrels, as the east coast and Gulf saw a majority of the build. Exports did see an uptick of 99,000 bpd from the week prior, nearing a record at 218,000 bpd. Refiner inputs of ethanol were also higher, up 11,000 bpd to 852,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales data will be released on Friday, with corn books seen at 1.9 to 3.1 MMT in the week of January 15. There were 1.828 MMT in announced daily sales in that week.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.23 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.86, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.31 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.37 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 432-4 +2-6 +0.64%
Corn
ZCH26 424-0 +2-2 +0.53%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8671 +0.0231 +0.60%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 1
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
The app for Lemonade loaded on a smartphone_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_ 2
Lemonade Stock Jumps on Plans to Insure Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 3
Netflix Is Below 1-Year Lows With Heavy Call and Put Option Activity - Bullish Signals for NFLX
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
Tesla Just Revived Its Dojo3 Supercomputer. Does That Make TSLA Stock a Buy Here?
Apple Inc phone and data-by Anderson Reis via Shutterstock 5
Apple Just Claimed the Top Spot in the Chinese Smartphone Market. What Does That Mean for AAPL Stock in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot