CrowdStrike Holdings' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $112.4 billion, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a global cybersecurity company that provides cloud-delivered protection for endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data through its subscription-based Falcon platform. It offers a broad portfolio of security, threat intelligence, and AI-powered solutions to organizations worldwide.
The Austin, Texas-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict CRWD to report a profit of $0.20 per share, a 500% surge from a loss of $0.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the cloud-based security company to report EPS of $0.21, a decrease of 57.1% from $0.49 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is expected to climb 295.2% year-over-year to $0.83 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings have increased 19.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.7% gain. However, the stock has slightly lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 20.4% return over the same period.
Shares of CrowdStrike rose 1.5% following its Q3 2026 results on Dec. 2, with stronger-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.96 and revenue of $1.23 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by record net new ARR of $265 million, a 73% year-over-year acceleration, lifting ending ARR to $4.92 billion, up 23%, and signaling strong demand across its Falcon platform.
Analysts' consensus view on CRWD stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 48 analysts covering the stock, 27 recommend a "Strong Buy," three "Moderate Buys," 16 give a "Hold" rating, and two have a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is $559.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.4% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.