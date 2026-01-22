Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybean Extending Strength to Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans prices are up 3 to 4 so far on Thursday AM. Futures held on to the Wednesday gains as contracts were up 8 to 11 ½ cents across most months. Open interest suggested net new buying, up 9,390 contracts on the day. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 12 1/4 cents lower at $9.94. Soymeal futures were down 20 cents to $2.10/ton, with Soy Oil futures 107 to 145 points higher. 

In an interview late on Tuesday, US Trade Rep Greer stated there is a chance that he and secretary Bessent meet with Chinese counterparts before April when President Trump is expected to meet with President Xi. Secretary Bessent met with China’s Vice Premier on Wednesday in Davos and had positive trade talks.

Rains are expected in northern portions of Brazil in the next week, slowing some early harvest. The southern portions are expected to be drier, as well as parts of Argentina. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.64 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.94, up 12 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.75, up 11 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.87 1/4, up 11 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9881 +0.0484 +0.49%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 53.85 -0.16 -0.30%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 295.0 +3.6 +1.24%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1069-2 +4-6 +0.45%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-6 +4-6 +0.44%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Says Demand for Memory Will Keep Lifting Micron Stock for Years to Come
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 3
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Cloud Computing diagram Network Data Storage Technology Service by onephoto via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 28
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot