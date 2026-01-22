Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here’s What to Expect From Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Next Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co San Jose campus-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co San Jose campus-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Founded in 1939, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) develops intelligent solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $28.1 billion and operates in Server, Hybrid Cloud, Networking, Financial Services, Corporate Investments and Other segments.

The Spring, Texas-based company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.51 on a diluted basis, up 30.8% from $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.95, up 26.6% from $1.54 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 19.5% year over year (YoY) to $2.33 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

HPE stock has declined 11.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 21.8% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

HPE stock's performance has been about constant friction. The company delivered some good news in its Q4 earnings release – revenue grew 14.4% YoY to $9.7 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.62 beat expectations. But the market tends to fixate on what went wrong, and there were a few speed bumps. Revenue still missed estimates as AI server shipments slipped, storage demand softened, and even a U.S. government shutdown got in the way. To make matters worse, management’s forward guidance came in lighter than Wall Street hoped, planting doubt just as optimism tried to take root.

Then sentiment turned. Evercore ISI dropped HPE from its “Tactical Outperform” list, and the stock slid. Zooming out, the backdrop has not helped either. Recently, Morgan Stanley downgraded the entire U.S. IT hardware sector, warning that corporate tech budgets are tightening as economic uncertainty and rising component costs bite. Surveys point to barely any growth in hardware spending in 2026, with many customers ready to delay purchases if prices rise. Even AI momentum has not fully offset tariff worries and cost inflation, leaving HPE stuck in a cautious market mood.

Analysts are moderately bullish on HPE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst advises a “Strong Sell” for the stock. HPE’s average analyst price target is $26.69, indicating an upside of 27% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,875.62 +78.76 +1.16%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.29 +1.48 +1.03%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPE 21.44 +0.42 +2.00%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Says Demand for Memory Will Keep Lifting Micron Stock for Years to Come
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 3
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Cloud Computing diagram Network Data Storage Technology Service by onephoto via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 28
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot