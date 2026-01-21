Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Earnings on January 29? This Analyst Says ‘Yes.’

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock

Markets are finally widening beyond the high-flying tech crowd. Since 2026 has kicked off, cyclical areas, industrials, healthcare, and small caps have outperformed, while the tech-heavy indexes have cooled. The so-called “Magnificent Seven,” including Apple (AAPL), still account for a large share of market value and are forecast to grow earnings far faster than the rest of the index. The current rotation has investors questioning whether Apple’s premium valuation is justified.  

For example, Morgan Stanley notes the S&P 500’s ($SPX) median stock P/E is 19× versus 22× for the cap-weighted index. In other words, the biggest names carry higher valuations, and recent sector strength outside tech is prompting re-evaluations.

That’s why Evercore’s upgrade of Apple to a tactical “Outperform” ahead of Q4 matters. The firm cites stronger-than-expected iPhone demand, a shift toward higher-end models, and minimal cost pressure from memory prices. 

With several analysts now modeling results above consensus, Apple looks poised for a meaningful move around earnings, one way or the other.

Apple Reclaims Top Spot

Apple is a tech giant known for products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, alongside a vast services platform like the App Store, iCloud, etc. Its device-service ecosystem deepens customer loyalty and recurring revenue, bolstering profit margins and resilience in competitive markets.

The tech giant recently made a huge headline by reclaiming the No. 1 spot in China’s smartphone market. iPhone shipments jumped 28% year-on-year (YoY) in the holiday quarter, underscoring robust demand for its high-end phones.

Moreover, the company also announced that J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) will take over the Apple Card from Goldman Sachs (GS), a shift expected to stabilize that payments revenue stream. These developments highlight Apple’s broad growth engines, from strong hardware sales in Asia to a deepening software/services ecosystem.

Valued at $3.75 trillion with a hefty market cap, Apple’s stock climbed only about 7% over the past year, well under the S&P 500’s 16% advance. Analysts attribute the lag to broad profit-taking in mega-cap tech and Apple’s relatively lower spending on AI projects versus some peers.

On valuation, Apple’s stock isn’t cheap. Its price-to-book ratio stands at 51, vastly higher than the sector median of 4, reflecting a very expensive stock. Additionally, its EV/Sales ratio of 9 is notably above the sector median of 4, indicating overvaluation. Apple looks fairly valued to richly priced given its growth profile and ample cash flows.

www.barchart.com

What to Expect From the Upcoming Report

Apple will report fiscal Q1 2026 results on Jan. 29 after the market closes, with Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh hosting a conference call at 5 pm ET. Management had already flagged this quarter as “record-breaking.” 

Investors will zero in on iPhone unit sales, especially the new iPhone 17 lineup, and services growth. Apple has also disclosed it will incur about $1.4 billion in tariffs during the quarter, so gross margins and inventory trends will be closely watched.

Because Apple no longer provides full-quarter guidance, analysts will also parse management’s commentary on-demand trends and supply-chain pressures in the Q&A for clues to the 2026 outlook.

Analysts expect Apple’s fiscal Q1 results to show about $2.65 EPS on roughly $138.3B revenue and full-year FY2026 EPS around $8.13, reflecting Services strength and iPhone-17 momentum.

What Do Analysts Say About APPL Stock

Wall Street is still very positive on Apple, though the price targets may vary among companies. This week, Evercore ISI included the stock on its “Tactical Outperform” list before the Jan. 29 earnings announcement and made Apple its best stock of 2026 again. The firm is currently maintaining a price target of $330, demonstrating quarterly returns of approximately $140.5 billion and EPS of 2.71, both higher than Wall Street's estimates. Evercore also expects a strong cycle of products and ongoing impetus in more up-end iPhone formats and services.

On the other hand, Citi analyst Atif Malik has remained positive with a “Buy” rating and reduced the target to $315. He is still anticipating Apple to show better than expected results, even with a slight strain of increased memory prices and tariffs. 

Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley increased its target to $315 and retained Apple as a core “Overweight” investment, citing growth prospects in 2026. Goldman Sachs, in turn, reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $320 target and considered the recent pullback a possible entry point ahead of further iPhone strength.

Overall, it's a consensus “Moderate Buy” with a mean price target of $290, implying almost 20% upside potential.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AAPL 250.55 +3.85 +1.56%
Apple Inc
$SPX 6,903.73 +106.87 +1.57%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 303.14 +0.40 +0.13%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
GS 961.92 +18.55 +1.97%
Goldman Sachs Group

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 2
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot