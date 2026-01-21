EOG Resources' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Houston, Texas-based EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ) develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Valued at a market cap of $57.6 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this energy company to report a profit of $2.21 per share , down 19.3% from $2.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.71 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by 11.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EOG to report a profit of $10.12 per share, down 12.9% from $11.62 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further decline 8.5% year-over-year to $9.26 in fiscal 2026.

EOG has declined 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.3% return and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 4% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 6, EOG reported mixed Q3 results, and its shares closed up marginally in the following trading session. The company’s overall revenue declined 2% year-over-year to $5.8 billion, missing consensus estimates by 1.7%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS also decreased 6.2% from the year-ago quarter to $2.71, but topped analyst expectations of $2.43.