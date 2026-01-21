Barchart.com
Salesforce Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $206.2 billion, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology, providing a comprehensive platform that connects companies and customers through AI-powered solutions like Agentforce, Data Cloud, Slack, Tableau, and industry-specific applications. It delivers innovative tools for sales, marketing, commerce, service, and analytics, including strategic integrations such as its partnership with Google Workspace.

The San Francisco, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Salesforce to report an EPS of $2.14, a 3.6% decline from $2.22 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the customer-management software developer to report EPS of $8.92, an increase of 13.1% from $7.89 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Salesforce have decreased 32.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.3% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK21.2% return over the same period.

Shares of Salesforce rose 3.7% following its strong Q3 2026 results on Dec. 3, with revenue of $10.26 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.25. Additionally, Salesforce raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $41.45 billion - $41.55 billion and reported explosive growth in Agentforce and Data 360 ARR to nearly $1.4 billion, up 114% year-over-year, driven by over 9,500 paid Agentforce deals and 3.2 trillion tokens processed.

Analysts' consensus view on CRM stock remains bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 51 analysts covering the stock, 36 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," 12 "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Salesforce is $331.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.5% from current levels. 


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,851.56 +54.70 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 143.85 +2.01 +1.42%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CRM 221.44 +1.37 +0.62%
Salesforce Inc

