Salesforce Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $206.2 billion , Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM ) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology, providing a comprehensive platform that connects companies and customers through AI-powered solutions like Agentforce, Data Cloud, Slack, Tableau, and industry-specific applications. It delivers innovative tools for sales, marketing, commerce, service, and analytics, including strategic integrations such as its partnership with Google Workspace.

The San Francisco, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Salesforce to report an EPS of $2.14 , a 3.6% decline from $2.22 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the customer-management software developer to report EPS of $8.92, an increase of 13.1% from $7.89 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Salesforce have decreased 32.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.3% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 21.2% return over the same period.

Shares of Salesforce rose 3.7% following its strong Q3 2026 results on Dec. 3, with revenue of $10.26 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.25. Additionally, Salesforce raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $41.45 billion - $41.55 billion and reported explosive growth in Agentforce and Data 360 ARR to nearly $1.4 billion, up 114% year-over-year, driven by over 9,500 paid Agentforce deals and 3.2 trillion tokens processed.