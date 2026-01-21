Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

eBay’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a leading e-commerce company that operates one of the world’s most established online marketplaces, connecting millions of buyers and sellers. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the platform facilitates commerce through auction-style listings, fixed-price sales, and mobile apps, catering to individuals and small businesses with a wide range of products from collectibles and electronics to fashion and home goods. The company has a market cap of around $41.5 billion.

The e-commerce company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings in the near term. Ahead of this event, analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $1.08 per share, marking a 5.9% increase from $1.02 per share reported in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast EBAY to report an EPS of $4.42, an increase of 12.5% from $3.93 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 8.1% year-over-year to $4.78 per share.

www.barchart.com

EBAY has surged 37% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.3% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY3.9% rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

eBay’s stock rose largely because the company delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenue growth, with consistent GMV increases that boosted investor confidence. Strong performance, along with strategic initiatives such as enhanced AI-powered tools, improved seller experiences, and partnerships, helped drive the rally.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, eBay reported revenue of $2.8 billion, marking about a 9% year-over-year (YOY) increase, while GMV came in at $20.1 billion, up around 10% YOY. Non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.36, a 14% rise compared with the prior year.

Analysts’ consensus view on EBAY is moderately optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 34 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a “Strong Buy,” two suggest “Moderate Buy,” 21 advise a “Hold,” one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.” EBAY’s mean price target of $96 indicates an upside potential of 5.8%. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 119.00 -0.12 -0.10%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
EBAY 90.38 -0.32 -0.35%
Ebay Inc
$SPX 6,796.86 -143.15 -2.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 3
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 4
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot