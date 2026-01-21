What to Expect From Lowe's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $150.6 billion , Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ) is a U.S.-based home improvement retailer offering a wide range of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home décor through its stores, website, and mobile apps. It serves both professional customers and homeowners with brand-name and private-label products, along with installation and repair services.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect LOW to report an adjusted EPS of $1.95 , up over 1% from $1.93 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the home improvement retailer to report an adjusted EPS of $12.26, a 2.2% rise from $12 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow over 6% year-over-year to $13 in fiscal 2026.

Lowe's shares have gained 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.3% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 3.9% return over the period.

Shares of Lowe’s rose over 4% on Nov. 19 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 results , including total sales of $20.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.06. Investors also reacted positively to Lowe’s updated full-year 2025 outlook, raising projected total sales to $86 billion and maintaining an adjusted EPS target of approximately $12.25. In addition, strong 11.4% online sales growth, double-digit growth in home services, and continued expansion in Pro sales boosted confidence.