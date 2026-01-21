Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

EMCOR Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Connecticut, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) is a leading specialty construction and facilities services company in the United States, providing comprehensive mechanical and electrical construction, industrial services, and building maintenance solutions. With a market cap of $31.3 billion, the company serves a diverse set of end markets, including commercial, industrial, healthcare, data centers, and infrastructure.

It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 shortly. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $6.66 per share, up 5.4% from $6.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect EME to report EPS of $25.24, up 17.3% from $21.52 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in FY2026, the company’s EPS is expected to improve 8.6% annually to $27.41.  

www.barchart.com

EME stock has gained 35.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI18.7% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.3% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 2, EMCOR Group shares rose 3.8% after the company announced a sizable increase in its quarterly dividend, raising the payout to $0.40 per share from $0.25, a move that underscored management’s confidence in its financial strength and was welcomed positively by investors.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish about EME’s stock, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 10 analysts covering the stock, six recommend “Strong Buy” and four suggest a “Hold.” Its mean average price target of $721 implies an upswing potential of 4.8% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.53 -3.37 -2.02%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,796.86 -143.15 -2.06%
S&P 500 Index
EME 687.76 -10.93 -1.56%
Emcor Group

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 3
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 4
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot