Soybeans Ticking Higher at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 4 to 5 ¾ cents lower. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 1/2 cents lower at $9.82 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 70 cents to $1.60 in the front months and down 10 to 20 cents in the deferred contracts, with Soy Oil futures 4 to 10 points lower. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 190,000 MT of soybean meal to the Philippines this morning.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.34 MMT (49.1 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 1/15. That was 16.1% below the week prior but 35.1% larger than the same week last year. China was as the largest destination of 611,983 MT, with 116,120 MT shipped to Germany and 106,120 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 19.335 MMT (710.44 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 40.2% below the same period last year.

Brazilian soybean harvest is estimated at 2% complete as of last Thursday according to AgRural. ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export for January at 3.79 MMT, a 0.06 MMT increase from last week’s number. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.53, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.82 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.64, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.76 1/4, down 5 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8180 -0.0553 -0.56%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 52.56s -0.05 -0.10%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 291.6s +1.6 +0.55%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1053-0s -4-6 -0.45%
Soybean
ZSK26 1064-0s -4-6 -0.44%
Soybean

