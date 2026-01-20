Axon Enterprise Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is a public safety company that develops and sells both conducted electrical weapons and an integrated suite of hardware and cloud-based software solutions for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Valued at a market cap of $50.2 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this defense company to report a loss of $0.20 per share, down 122.5% from a profit of $0.89 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q3, its loss of $0.23 per share fell short of the forecasted figure by a notable margin.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AXON to report a profit of $0.18 per share, down 91.4% from $2.09 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 611.1% year-over-year to $1.28 in fiscal 2026.
AXON has gained 5.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.9% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.2% uptick over the same time period.
On Jan. 6, shares of AXON surged 6% after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and assigned a $742 price target. The upgrade reflected a more optimistic assessment of Axon’s growth prospects, which appeared to strengthen investor confidence and drive the stock higher.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about AXON’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," four advise "Moderate Buy,” and two indicate "Hold” ratings. The average price target for AXON is $811.22, indicating a 30.1% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.