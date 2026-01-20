Barchart.com
Soybeans Easing Back Lower on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are slipping back 1 to 2 cents so far on Tuesday AM trade. Futures posted 4 to 5 cent gains across most contracts on Friday, as March was down just 4 ¾ cents on the week. Friday’s preliminary open interest was up 5,478 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 1/4 cents higher at $9.87 1/4. Soymeal futures up 80 cents to $2.40 higher, despite March falling $13.70 last week. Soy Oil futures were down 18 to 36 points on Friday, with the weekly move 292 points higher. 

The weekly Commitment of Traders report on Friday afternoon showed spec traders in soybean futures and options slashing another 44,756 contracts from their net long to 12,961 contracts as of 1/13. 

Export Sales data shows total soybean commitments now at 30.637 MMT as of 1/8, 25% below the same period in 2025. That is 71% of the USDA projection and 15 percentage points behind normal. Actual accumulated shipments are 17.984 MMT, or 42% of USDA’s estimate and well behind the 60% average pace.

Brazilian soybean harvest is estimated at 2% complete as of last Thursday according to AgRural.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.57 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.87 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.68 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.81 1/4, up 5 cents, currently down 1 cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8477 -0.0256 -0.26%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 52.88 +0.27 +0.51%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 290.3 +0.3 +0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1056-2 -1-4 -0.14%
Soybean
ZSK26 1067-4 -1-2 -0.12%
Soybean

