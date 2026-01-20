Barchart.com
Diamondback Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Diamondback Energy Inc logo and chart- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), headquartered in Midland, Texas, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. With a market cap of $43.3 billion, the company acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The leading independent oil and gas company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Feb. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FANG to report a profit of $2.41 per share on a diluted basis, down 33.8% from $3.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect FANG to report EPS of $12.88, down 22.3% from $16.57 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 20.9% year over year to $10.19 in fiscal 2026.

FANG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 15.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE2.3% gains over the same time frame.

FANG's underperformance is due to weaker oil pricing, with the company's realized oil price down 11.7% to $64.60 per barrel. Management prioritized debt reduction and cash returns over expanding output, keeping oil volumes flat.

On Nov. 3, 2025, FANG shares closed down by 1.3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.08 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.85. The company’s revenue was $3.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FANG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” FANG’s average analyst price target is $180, indicating a potential upside of 19% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

