Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Block's Report

Oakland, California-based Block, Inc. ( XYZ ) is a financial technology company that builds ecosystems focused on commerce and financial products and services. Valued at a market cap of $40.1 billion , the company is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this fintech company to report a profit of $0.26 per share , in line with the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $0.54 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 14.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect XYZ to report a profit of $0.84 per share, down 75.1% from $3.37 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 98.8% year-over-year to $1.67 in fiscal 2026.

XYZ has declined 23.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 26.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 6, Block reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results, prompting its shares to drop 7.7% in the following trading session. The company’s overall revenue increased 2.3% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, but missed analyst expectations by 3.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS also grew 1.9% from the prior-year quarter to $0.54, but came in 14.3% below consensus estimates.