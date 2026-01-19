Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Williams Companies’ Report

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Williams Cos Inc logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Williams Cos Inc logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, stands as a premier energy infrastructure provider across the U.S. It specializes in operating vast networks of interstate natural gas pipelines, gathering systems, processing plants, and storage facilities that connect prolific supply basins to high-demand markets.

Serving a wide array of customers, from producers to utilities, the company ensures reliable transportation and midstream services essential for energy needs. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion

Williams Companies is expected to report its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 soon. Ahead of the earnings release, Wall Street analysts expect its bottom line to grow. 

Analysts expect WMB to report a profit of $0.57 per share on a diluted basis for Q4, up 21.3% year-over-year (YOY). The company has a mixed track record of exceeding consensus estimates, topping them in two of the four trailing quarters and missing them in two instances. For the full fiscal year 2025, Wall Street analysts expect WMB’s diluted EPS to grow by 10.4% annually to $2.12, followed by a 9.4% improvement to $2.32 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Strong demand for natural gas infrastructure supports steady performance, as the company's extensive pipeline network benefits from stable energy demand. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 4%, and over the past six months, 5.3%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 16.9% and 10.8% over the same periods, respectively. Therefore, the stock has underperformed the broader market. 

We now compare WMB’s performance with that of its sector. The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has increased 2.3% over the past 52 weeks and 10.7% over the past six months. Therefore, while WMB’s stock has outperformed its sector over the past year, it has underperformed over the past six months.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 3, WMB reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025. While the company reported growth, its results missed Wall Street analysts’ estimates. Hence, the stock dropped 4.3% intraday on Nov. 4. WMB’s total revenues increased by 10.2% YOY to $2.92 billion, while its adjusted EPS climbed 14% from the prior-year period to $0.49. 

On Nov. 7, WMB announced that it had secured key permits for its Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project, which aims to expand access to vital natural gas infrastructure while replacing high-emission, expensive fuel oil. 

Wall Street analysts are positive about Williams Companies’ prospects. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The stock now has one “Strong Sell” rating, up from none a month ago. It also has 13 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.” The mean price target of $69.35 implies a 12.7% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $83 implies 34.8% upside.  


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 47.69 +0.08 +0.17%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
WMB 61.55 +1.26 +2.09%
Williams Companies

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot