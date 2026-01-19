Barchart.com
Here's What to Expect From Newmont's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Newmont Corp phone with data -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Newmont Corp phone with data -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Newmont Corporation (NEM), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Valued at $124.5 billion by market cap, the company produces and markets gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The world’s leading gold company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NEM to report a profit of $1.81 per share on a diluted basis, up 29.3% from $1.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect NEM to report EPS of $6.34, up 82.2% from $3.48 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 22.7% year over year to $7.78 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

NEM stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 174% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB10.9% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Newmont's strong performance is driven by a gold price rally, boosting revenues and profit margins. The company's 1.4 million gold ounces production during the quarter supported results, with investors expecting gold to hit $5,000 by 2026.

On Oct. 23, 2025, NEM reported its Q3 results, and its shares plunged over 11.9% in the following two trading sessions. Its adjusted EPS of $1.71 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.29. The company’s revenue was $5.5 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NEM stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” While NEM currently trades above its mean price target of $113.05, the Street-high price target of $130 suggests an upside potential of 13.9%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

