Live Nation Entertainment's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Beverly Hills, California-based Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. Valued at $33.9 billion by market cap, the company produces live concerts and sells tickets to those events over the Internet, and offers ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and theaters. The leading live entertainment company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LYV to report a loss of $1 per share on a diluted basis, down 278.6% from a profit of $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect LYV to report a loss of $0.18 per share, down 106.6% from EPS of $2.74 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise significantly year over year to $2.12 in fiscal 2026.

LYV stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 19.3% uptick over the same time frame.

On Nov. 4, 2025, LYV reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 10% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $0.73 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $1.21. The company’s revenue was $8.5 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $8.6 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LYV stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” LYV’s average analyst price target is $173.45, indicating a potential upside of 20.1% from the current levels.