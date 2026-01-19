Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From Trimble’s Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Trimble Inc logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Trimble Inc logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Valued at $17.6 billion by market cap, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a global technology company that provides hardware, software, and data solutions that connect physical operations with digital workflows across industries such as construction, geospatial, transportation, agriculture, and utilities. The Colorado-based company is built around advanced positioning, scanning, and analytics technologies, including GNSS, 3D surveying, machine control, and cloud-based platforms, that help professionals improve accuracy, productivity, and asset management. 

The leading industrial technology company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TRMB to report a profit of $0.82 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For FY2025, analysts expect TRMB to report EPS of $2.56, up 15.8% from $2.21 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.1% year over year to $2.87 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

TRMB stock has declined marginally over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.1% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK26.4% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 16, Trimble’s stock dropped about 5.7% after its CEO, Robert G. Painter, sold 7,500 shares worth roughly $606,600, which raised investor concern, and the decline was amplified when the stock fell below its 200-day moving average, triggering technical selling.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TRMB stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” TRMB’s average analyst price target is $97.91, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 32.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRMB 73.89 -4.68 -5.96%
Trimble Navigation
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.62 +0.16 +0.11%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot