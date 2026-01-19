Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Leidos Holdings’ Earnings Release

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Leidos Holdings Inc logo on website-by monticello via Shutterstock
Leidos Holdings Inc logo on website-by monticello via Shutterstock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is a technology and defense contractor that delivers scientific, engineering, information technology, and systems integration services to government and commercial customers worldwide, particularly in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company supports mission-critical functions such as cybersecurity, enterprise IT modernization, and national security systems integration. Leidos’ market cap is around $25 billion.

The company is gearing up to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Ahead of the event, analysts expect LDOS to report a profit of $2.54 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.2% from $2.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. Plus, the company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect LDOS to report EPS of $11.74, up 15% from $10.21 in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is expected to rise 4.5% year-over-year to $12.27 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has climbed 25.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains but slightly lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK26.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Leidos Holdings’ stock has been rising as the company has consistently beaten earnings expectations, signaling strong operational performance. Robust revenue growth and growing backlog from federal contracts have boosted investor confidence, as Leidos continues to benefit from elevated U.S. defense and government IT spending and strategic positioning in areas like cybersecurity and digital modernization.

Leidos reported a record $4.5 billion in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, representing about a 7% year-over-year increase, while ending the quarter with a total backlog of approximately $47.7 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LDOS is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” Its average analyst price target is $218.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.62 +0.16 +0.11%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
LDOS 194.70 +1.34 +0.69%
Leidos Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot