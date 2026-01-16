Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Steady to Start Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading near unchanged so far on Friday morning, as contracts are fractionally mixed. Futures posted 8 to 10 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. Open interest was up 3,056 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 10 3/4 cents higher at $9.82. Soymeal futures were down $2.20 to $5 at midday, as Soy Oil futures were rallying 122 to 199 points. 

The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening. 

Export Sales data from USDA, showed the third largest sales for the marketing year of 2.06 MMT in the week of January 8, exceeding estimates. That was the largest in 4 weeks and more than 4 times larger than the same week last year. China was the top buyer of 1.224 MMT, with Egypt buying 273,200 MT and 191,000 MT sold to Mexico. Sales for 2026/27 were 10,000 MT. Known sales to China, including the announced daily sales this week, have totaled 8.8 MMT. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 340,579 MT, which was on the high end of 150,000-400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were 14,113 MT, in the middle of 0-26,000 MT trade expectations. 

NOPA from Thursday showed 224.991 million bushels of soybeans crushed among members in December, just above trade estimates. That was 8.9% above December 2023 and 4.14% larger than in November. Soybean oil stocks were up 8.5% from the end of November and 32.8% larger yr/yr to 1.642 billion lbs.

According to a Reuters report, the EPA is expected to finalize the RVOs for 2026 by early March with a range for biodiesel of 5.2-5.6 billion gallons, shy of the 5.61 billion proposed back in June. They are also expected to remove language that penalizes imported feedstocks with just half of RIN values. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.53, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $9.82, up 10 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.64 1/4, up 9 1/4 cents, currently unch

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.76 1/4, up 8 cents, currently up 1/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8088 -0.0109 -0.11%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 52.65 -0.32 -0.60%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 289.7 +0.5 +0.17%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1052-0 -1-0 -0.09%
Soybean
ZSK26 1063-2 -1-0 -0.09%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot