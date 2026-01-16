Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Wynn Resorts' Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wynn Resorts Ltd_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Wynn Resorts Ltd_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $12.2 billion, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts, offering world-class gaming, hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences. It operates premier destinations including Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts predict WYNN to report an adjusted EPS of $1.33, down 45% from $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in one of the last quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the casino operator to report an adjusted EPS of $4.16, a decline of 30.9% from $6.02 in fiscal 2024. However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 19.7% year-over-year to $4.98 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Wynn Resorts have climbed 42.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.7% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) nearly 8% rise over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.86 on Nov. 6, Wynn shares rose 2.9% the next day as revenue beat expectations at $1.83 billion, up $140.4 million year-over-year. Investors also reacted positively to Adjusted Property EBITDAR growth to $570.1 million, driven by major gains at Wynn Palace and continued EBITDA growth in Las Vegas. In addition, Wynn reaffirmed progress on the high-profile Wynn Al Marjan Island project.

Analysts' consensus view on WYNN stock is strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one gives "Moderate Buy," and one indicates “Hold.” The average analyst price target for Wynn Resorts is $146.56, suggesting a potential upside of 24.9% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 122.70 +0.45 +0.37%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,944.47 +17.87 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
WYNN 117.37 +0.49 +0.42%
Wynn Resorts Ltd

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 1
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan Just Sold $24 Million Worth of AVGO Stock. Should You Dump Shares Too?
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Exponentially Increased Its Bitcoin Purchases. What Does That Mean for MSTR Stock?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Supermicro Stock Slips 46% in 3 Months: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 4
KeyBanc Says Intel Has Made ‘Significant Progress.’ Does That Make INTC Stock a Buy Here?
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock 5
How Apple Stock Could Add $100 Per Share in 2026 and Beyond
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot