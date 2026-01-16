Here's What to Expect From Wynn Resorts' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $12.2 billion , Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN ) is a global developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts, offering world-class gaming, hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences. It operates premier destinations including Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Analysts predict WYNN to report an adjusted EPS of $1.33 , down 45% from $2.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in one of the last quarters while missing on three other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the casino operator to report an adjusted EPS of $4.16, a decline of 30.9% from $6.02 in fiscal 2024 . However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 19.7% year-over-year to $4.98 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Wynn Resorts have climbed 42.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.7% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) nearly 8% rise over the period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.86 on Nov. 6, Wynn shares rose 2.9% the next day as revenue beat expectations at $1.83 billion, up $140.4 million year-over-year. Investors also reacted positively to Adjusted Property EBITDAR growth to $570.1 million, driven by major gains at Wynn Palace and continued EBITDA growth in Las Vegas. In addition, Wynn reaffirmed progress on the high-profile Wynn Al Marjan Island project.