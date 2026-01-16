Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Arista Networks’ Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Arista Networks Inc logo magnified-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock
Arista Networks Inc logo magnified-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), headquartered in Santa Clara, California, develops, markets, and sells data-driven, client-to-cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments. Valued at $183.4 billion by market cap, the leading tech company offers Ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, and enhanced operating systems. It also provides host adapter solutions and networking services. The cloud networking giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 12, after the market closes

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ANET to report a profit of $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, up 13.6% from $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect ANET to report EPS of $2.60, up 26.2% from $2.06 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.9% year over year to $2.96 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

ANET stock has gained 12.5% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK23.2% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Arista’s stock gained 1.8% on Dec. 10 after the company unveiled new campus networking capabilities, including its VESPA technology for scalable Wi-Fi mobility, enhancements to its AI-powered AVA platform, and expanded outdoor switching solutions running on its EOS software. Arista leadership noted that demand for its integrated, software-driven networking approach continues to strengthen as customers seek simpler operations, greater automation, and consistent performance across data center, cloud, and enterprise environments.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ANET stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” ANET’s average analyst price target is $167.22, indicating a potential upside of 28% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ANET 130.59 +5.50 +4.40%
Arista Networks Inc
$SPX 6,944.47 +17.87 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.46 +0.76 +0.53%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 1
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan Just Sold $24 Million Worth of AVGO Stock. Should You Dump Shares Too?
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Exponentially Increased Its Bitcoin Purchases. What Does That Mean for MSTR Stock?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Supermicro Stock Slips 46% in 3 Months: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 4
KeyBanc Says Intel Has Made ‘Significant Progress.’ Does That Make INTC Stock a Buy Here?
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock 5
How Apple Stock Could Add $100 Per Share in 2026 and Beyond
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot