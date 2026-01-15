Here's What to Expect From PG&E's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $34.5 billion , PG&E Corporation ( PCG ) provides electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers across northern and central California. It generates power from a diverse mix of sources, including nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel, fuel cell, and photovoltaic energy, and operates extensive transmission, distribution, and storage infrastructure.

The Oakland, California-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict PCG to report an adjusted EPS of $0.38 , an increase of 22.6% from $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the power company to report adjusted EPS of $1.50, up 10.3% from $1.36 in fiscal 2024 .

PCG stock has declined 6.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.1% gain and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 12.3% increase over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.50, PG&E shares fell 1.7% on Oct. 23 after the company posted revenue of $6.25 billion, which missed Street forecasts . The stock was also pressured by higher wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries and Wildfire Fund expenses. In addition, PG&E narrowed 2025 adjusted core EPS guidance to $1.49 - $1.51 and initiated 2026 guidance of $1.62 - $1.66.