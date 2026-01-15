Kimco Realty Earnings Preview: What to Expect

New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $13.9 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 12, before the market opens.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.43 per share, representing an increase of 2.4% from $0.42 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.76, indicating a 6.7% increase from $1.65 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 1.7% year over year (YoY) to $1.79 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Kimco Realty have declined 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.6% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.4% return during the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, KIM shares fell 1.9% despite posting better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings report. The company’s revenue came in at $535.9 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its FFO for the quarter amounted to $0.44, which also beat the Wall Street expectations. However, the company’s growth for the quarter was partially offset by a $13.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization and an $8 million increase in interest expense, which eroded investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining 16 analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. KIM’s average analyst price target is $23.84, indicating an upside of 15.5% from the current levels.