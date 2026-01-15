Barchart.com
Kimco Realty Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Kimco Realty Corporation logo on phone with lighted background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Kimco Realty Corporation logo on phone with lighted background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $13.9 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 12, before the market opens.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.43 per share, representing an increase of 2.4% from $0.42 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.76, indicating a 6.7% increase from $1.65 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 1.7% year over year (YoY) to $1.79 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Kimco Realty have declined 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.6% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.4% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, KIM shares fell 1.9% despite posting better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings report. The company’s revenue came in at $535.9 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its FFO for the quarter amounted to $0.44, which also beat the Wall Street expectations. However, the company’s growth for the quarter was partially offset by a $13.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization and an $8 million increase in interest expense, which eroded investor confidence. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining 16 analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. KIM’s average analyst price target is $23.84, indicating an upside of 15.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

