Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From NiSource’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
NiSource Inc logo on phone and stock pricing-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
NiSource Inc logo on phone and stock pricing-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

NiSource Inc. (NI) is an Indiana-based regulated energy holding company that provides natural gas distribution and electric utility services to nearly four million customers across several Midwestern and Eastern states. With a market cap of $20.3 billion, the company delivers energy to residential, commercial, and industrial users. 

The leading natural gas distribution company is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings for 2025 soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the company will report an adjusted EPS of $0.49, unchanged from the year-ago quarter value. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts anticipate NiSource to report EPS of $1.88, representing a 7.4% increase from $1.75 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.5% year over year to $2.04 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

NI stock has surged 17.9% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.6% gains but surpassing the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU14.1% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 31, NiSource announced the launch of an at-the-market equity offering program that allows the company to sell up to $1.5 billion of its common stock through December 31, 2028. The shares may be issued from time to time at prevailing market prices under agreements with a broad syndicate of major financial institutions acting as sales agents and forward sellers. Its shares popped 1.1% in the following trading session. 

Analysts’ consensus on NI stock is highly bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four suggest a “Hold.” NI’s average analyst price target is $47.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.17 +0.32 +0.75%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,926.60 -37.14 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
NI 43.31 +0.86 +2.03%
NiSource Inc

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot