Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Smurfit Westrock’s Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Dublin, Ireland-based Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products. Valued at a market cap of $22.3 billion, the company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets.  It is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 soon. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.45 per share, up 32.4% from $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while topping on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect SW to report a profit of $2.20 per share, up 5.8% from $2.08 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 34.1% year over year to $2.95 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

SW stock has gained 2.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.3% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY24.5% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Smurfit Westrock has lagged the broader market over the past year amid a challenging demand backdrop for packaging and containerboard products. Weaker consumer packaging shipments, coupled with persistent headwinds in North American and European corrugated markets, have pressured volumes and margins, prompting the company to pursue cost-rationalization measures and selective asset closures, which have weighed on investor sentiment.

Nevertheless, Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about SW’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy," and one advises “Hold.” The mean price target for SW is $51.93, indicating a 21.5 potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SW 42.74 +0.06 +0.14%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
XLY 122.25 -1.96 -1.58%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,926.60 -37.14 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot