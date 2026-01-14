Barchart.com
What to Expect From Dominion Energy's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Dominion Energy Inc logo ith purple background-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Dominion Energy Inc logo ith purple background-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. Valued at a market cap of $50.4 billion, the company is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 on Monday, Feb. 23. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.69 per share, up 19% from $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, its EPS of $1.06 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 14%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect D to report a profit of $3.40 per share, up 22.7% from $2.77 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 5.9% year-over-year to $3.60 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Dominion Energy has gained 10.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.3% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU13.3% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 31, shares of D fell 1.4% despite delivering better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.  The company’s operating revenue increased 14.9% year-over-year to $4.5 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 8.1%. Additionally, its operating earnings came in at $1.06 per share, higher than the expected $0.93 per share. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about D’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," 17 indicate “Hold," and one suggests a "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for D is $64.47, indicating a 7.7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.01 +0.16 +0.37%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
D 59.92 +0.90 +1.52%
Dominion Energy Inc
$SPX 6,909.35 -54.39 -0.78%
S&P 500 Index

