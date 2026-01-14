Here's What to Expect From Martin Marietta Materials' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $40.1 billion , Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) is a natural resource-based building materials company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side construction materials across the United States and internationally. It serves infrastructure, residential, and nonresidential construction markets as well as industrial and environmental sectors.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast MLM to report an adjusted EPS of $4.83 , up marginally from $4.79 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel to post an adjusted EPS of $18.47, a 43% decrease from 32.41 in fiscal 2024 . However, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 18.6% year-over-year to $21.90 in fiscal 2026.

MLM stock has gained 29.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.3% increase and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 14.4% rise over the same period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.97 and revenue of $1.85 billion, shares of MLM rose nearly 1% on Nov. 4. Martin Marietta raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast to a midpoint of $2.32 billion and reported an 8% increase in aggregates shipments, signaling resilient demand and pricing strength supported by infrastructure spending and data-center-driven construction activity.