Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Closes with Tuesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn price action is showing 2 to 4 ½ cent gains so far on Wednesday morning, taking back some of the losses from the start of the week. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 1 to 3 ½ cents across the front months, following sharp Monday losses. Open interest was up another 36,635 contracts on Tuesday. The two day OI increase for this week is 81,218 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents at $3.81 1/2. 

EIA data will be released this morning, with traders looking for ethanol production to be steady following last week’s ballooning stocks total and drop in refiner inputs.

Several South Korean importers had tenders overnight, purchasing a total of 402,000 MT of corn.

Brazil’s January corn exports are projected at 3.27 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.42 MMT from the previous number. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.19 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents 

Nearby Cash  was $3.81 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.27 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.34 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 431-6 +4-0 +0.94%
Corn
ZCH26 424-2 +4-4 +1.07%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8599 +0.0458 +1.20%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 3
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot