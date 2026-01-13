Barchart.com
Corn Closes with Tuesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 1 to 3 ½ cents across the front months, following sharp Monday losses. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 3/4 cents at $3.81 1/2. 

EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with traders looking for ethanol production to be steady following last week’s ballooning stocks total and drop in refiner inputs.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 264,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with another tender for 140,000 MT issued for a Wednesday deadline.

Brazil’s January corn exports are projected at 3.27 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.42 MMT from the previous number. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.19 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.81 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.27 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.34 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 427-6s -2-6 -0.64%
Corn
ZCH26 419-6s -1-6 -0.42%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8141 -0.0172 -0.45%
US Corn Price Idx

