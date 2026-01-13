Here’s What to Expect From Intercontinental Exchange's Next Earnings Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a leading financial services company that operates global financial exchanges, clearing houses, and associated technology and data services. ICE owns and manages a diverse portfolio of regulated marketplaces, including futures, options, and equities exchanges and provides data, analytics, and mortgage technology solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments worldwide. The company, which also owns the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. It has a market cap of $94.7 billion.

The financial giant is gearing up to announce its Q4 2025 earnings report on Thursday, Feb. 5, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ICE to report an EPS of $1.68, up 10.5% from $1.52 reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, ICE is expected to report an EPS of $6.93, up 14.2% from $6.07 reported in 2024. Plus, in fiscal 2026, its EPS is expected to further surge 8.7% year-over-year to $7.53.

The stock has gained 15% over the past 52 weeks, compared with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.2% returns during the same time frame.

In the third quarter of 2025, Intercontinental Exchange reported net revenues of about $2.4 billion, a 3% year-over-year increase, while adjusted EPS was $1.71, about 10% higher than Q3 2024. The company released these results on Oct. 30, 2025. The stock saw some downward price action following the Q3 2025 earnings release, with shares down 1.4% on Oct. 30 and 1.5% on Oct. 31 as investors weighed the slight revenue miss against the EPS beat.

However, analysts remain highly optimistic about ICE’s prospects, maintaining a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three advise a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $191.53 implies a 15.2% upside potential from current price levels.