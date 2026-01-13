What to Expect From Masco's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Livonia, Michigan-based Masco Corporation ( MAS ) manufactures and distributes branded home improvement and building products. Valued at a market cap of $14.4 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Before this event, analysts expect this home improvement company to report a profit of $0.78 per share , down 12.4% from $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $0.97 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 4.9%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAS to report a profit of $3.92 per share, down 4.4% from $4.10 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 7.1% year-over-year to $4.20 in fiscal 2026.

MAS has declined 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 23.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 8, shares of MAS rose 4.5% after the company’s VP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Jennifer A. Stone, disclosed the acquisition of 26,140 shares of company stock . The transaction increased her direct stake in Masco, and although the shares were reported as acquired at zero cost, indicating a stock grant or award rather than an open-market purchase, the insider activity was viewed positively by investors.