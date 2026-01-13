Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Masco's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Masco Corp_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Masco Corp_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Livonia, Michigan-based Masco Corporation (MAS) manufactures and distributes branded home improvement and building products. Valued at a market cap of $14.4 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 10.  

Before this event, analysts expect this home improvement company to report a profit of $0.78 per share, down 12.4% from $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $0.97 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 4.9%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MAS to report a profit of $3.92 per share, down 4.4% from $4.10 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 7.1% year-over-year to $4.20 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

MAS has declined 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23.4% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 8, shares of MAS rose 4.5% after the company’s VP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Jennifer A. Stone, disclosed the acquisition of 26,140 shares of company stock. The transaction increased her direct stake in Masco, and although the shares were reported as acquired at zero cost, indicating a stock grant or award rather than an open-market purchase, the insider activity was viewed positively by investors.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about MAS’ stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate “Hold," and one suggests a "Moderate Sell.” The mean price target for MAS is $73.72, indicating a 6% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 164.07 +0.90 +0.55%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,961.08 -16.19 -0.23%
S&P 500 Index
MAS 69.58 +0.03 +0.04%
Masco Corp

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot