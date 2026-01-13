Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Incyte's Report

With a market cap of $20.9 billion , Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan. It markets a diverse portfolio of oncology, immunology, and dermatology medicines, including JAKAFI, OPZELURA, and ICLUSIG.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect INCY to report a profit of $1.66 per share , up 52.3% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the specialty drugmaker to post EPS of $5.86, a significant surge from $0.08 in fiscal 2024 .

INCY stock has soared 50.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 12.7% return over the same period.

Incyte reported strong Q3 2025 results on Oct. 28 that beat expectations , with adjusted EPS of $2.26 and total revenue of $1.37 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Investor sentiment was further boosted by robust product performance, including Jakafi revenue of $791 million, Opzelura revenue of $188 million, and strong early uptake of Niktimvo with $46 million in sales. Additionally, Incyte raised its full-year 2025 net product revenue guidance to $4.23 billion - $4.32 billion. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.5% on that day.