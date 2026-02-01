Commodity Volatility, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch

Markets enter February following a volatile final trading day of January that saw investors grappling with hotter-than-expected inflation data alongside news of a new Federal Reserve chair nominee. Adding to the turbulence, precious metals experienced dramatic selloffs with silver plunging more than 27% after a torrid rally and gold stocks coming under heavy selling pressure. The chaotic Friday close sets a challenging tone for the week ahead, which features a comprehensive employment data buildup culminating in Friday's January jobs report at 8:30am that will provide crucial insights into labor market health. The earnings calendar delivers another wave of technology heavyweights with Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) reporting Wednesday and Thursday respectively, while pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) Wednesday will test GLP-1 weight loss drug momentum. Monday's ISM Manufacturing data kicks off an intensive economic data schedule providing perspectives on business activity and pricing pressures across manufacturing and services sectors. The combination of Fed leadership uncertainty, inflation concerns, critical employment data, and mega-cap earnings creates an extraordinarily complex backdrop for early February positioning.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

January Jobs Report and Fed Chair Transition Uncertainty

Friday's January employment report at 8:30am takes on heightened significance amid Friday's news of a new Fed chair nominee, creating questions about monetary policy continuity and the incoming leader's approach to labor market assessment. Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and wage growth data will be analyzed for evidence of labor market resilience or deterioration that could influence the transition period's policy stance. Wednesday's ADP employment report at 8:15am will provide a private sector preview, while Tuesday's JOLTS job openings at 10:00am will offer perspective on labor demand trends. Thursday's initial jobless claims will round out the employment picture. The jobs data will be particularly important for determining whether recent inflation stickiness reflects strong demand that requires tighter policy or if labor market cooling could allow accommodation. Strong employment numbers could complicate the new Fed chair's policy inheritance by suggesting persistent economic strength, while significant weakness could provide flexibility for continued dovish positioning. The wage growth component will be crucial for inflation expectations given Friday's hotter-than-expected price data.

Alphabet and Amazon: Advertising and Cloud Convergence

Wednesday's Alphabet (GOOGL) and Thursday's Amazon (AMZN) earnings represent critical tests for digital advertising health and cloud infrastructure investment sustainability. Alphabet's results will be scrutinized for search advertising trends, YouTube performance, and Google Cloud growth amid increasing competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. The company's AI integration progress across products and commentary about AI-driven search changes will be particularly important for assessing whether generative AI represents opportunity or threat to core search revenue. Amazon's earnings will provide comprehensive insights into e-commerce margins, AWS cloud performance, and advertising business growth that has become a significant profit driver. Amazon's capital expenditure guidance for data center and logistics infrastructure will help determine whether AI investment cycles can sustain momentum. Both companies' commentary about enterprise cloud spending and AI workload migration will be crucial for technology sector sentiment following recent volatility in AI-related stocks.

GLP-1 Drug Economics and Pharmaceutical Sector Test

Wednesday's earnings convergence from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) will provide critical insights into the GLP-1 weight loss drug market that has driven massive market capitalization gains for both companies. Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound results will be scrutinized for patient demand, production capacity expansion, and insurance coverage trends. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic performance will offer competitive perspectives on market share dynamics and pricing power. Both companies face questions about whether the GLP-1 market can sustain current growth rates or if patient attrition, side effects, or new competition will moderate trajectories. Tuesday's earnings from Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) will provide broader pharmaceutical sector perspectives on drug pricing, pipeline development, and healthcare spending trends. The pharmaceutical earnings cluster will help determine whether the sector can maintain premium valuations or if GLP-1 enthusiasm has created unsustainable expectations.

Semiconductor and Platform Economics Assessment

Tuesday's AMD (AMD) earnings followed by Wednesday's Qualcomm (QCOM) and Arm Holdings (ARM) results will provide crucial semiconductor sector perspectives following recent AI infrastructure volatility. AMD's results will test whether the company can gain meaningful data center GPU share against Nvidia while maintaining strength in traditional CPU markets. Wednesday's chip earnings will offer smartphone and mobile computing perspectives particularly important for assessing consumer electronics demand. Tuesday's PayPal (PYPL) and Wednesday's Uber (UBER) will test digital payments and ride-sharing economics. Thursday's MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Roblox (RBLX) earnings will provide perspectives on Bitcoin strategy and gaming platform monetization. Monday's Palantir (PLTR) and Disney (DIS) will kick off the week with AI government contracts and entertainment sector insights.

Manufacturing and Services Sector Data Convergence

Monday's ISM Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am and Manufacturing PMI at 9:45am provide the first major economic data of February, offering insights into industrial sector health, new orders, and pricing pressures. The ISM Manufacturing Prices component will be particularly important following Friday's hot inflation reading, helping assess whether business-level price pressures are moderating or accelerating. Wednesday delivers comprehensive services sector assessment through Services PMI at 9:45am and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am that will provide perspectives on the economy's largest sector. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices component will offer additional inflation context ahead of Friday's jobs report. The convergence of manufacturing and services data will help determine whether the economy entered 2026 with strengthening or weakening momentum. Strong readings combined with Friday's inflation surprise could pressure rate-sensitive sectors by suggesting the economy remains too hot for continued Fed accommodation, while disappointing results could raise concerns about growth sustainability and complicate the incoming Fed chair's policy inheritance.

