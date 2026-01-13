Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Rockwell Automation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rockwell Automation Inc logo on phone and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Rockwell Automation Inc logo on phone and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $46.1 billion, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) is an industrial automation and digital transformation company that provides hardware, software, and services to help manufacturers improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.48 per share, up 35.5% from $1.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4, its EPS of $3.34 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 13.6%. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect ROK to report a profit of $12.08 per share, up 14.7% from $10.53 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.3% year-over-year to $13.56 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

ROK has soared 51.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI24.2% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, shares of ROK gained 2.7% after its impressive Q4 earnings results. Due to solid organic growth, the company’s total revenue increased 13.8% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, surpassing consensus expectations by 5%. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS soared 32% from the year-ago quarter to $3.34, beating analyst estimates by a notable margin of 13.6%. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about ROK’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," and 12 suggest "Hold.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $409.36, its Street-high price target of $470 suggests a 13.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.17 +1.24 +0.77%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,977.27 +10.99 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index
ROK 414.13 +3.60 +0.88%
Rockwell Automation Inc

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot