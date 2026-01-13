What to Expect From Rockwell Automation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $46.1 billion , Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( ROK ) is an industrial automation and digital transformation company that provides hardware, software, and services to help manufacturers improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.48 per share , up 35.5% from $1.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4, its EPS of $3.34 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 13.6%.

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect ROK to report a profit of $12.08 per share, up 14.7% from $10.53 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.3% year-over-year to $13.56 in fiscal 2027.

ROK has soared 51.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 24.2% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 6, shares of ROK gained 2.7% after its impressive Q4 earnings results. Due to solid organic growth, the company’s total revenue increased 13.8% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, surpassing consensus expectations by 5%. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS soared 32% from the year-ago quarter to $3.34, beating analyst estimates by a notable margin of 13.6%.